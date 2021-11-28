Home Life Photo Gallery: Hanukkah Festival of Lights LifeLocal NewsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Hanukkah Festival of Lights By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - November 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rabbi Asher Hecht lights the Menorah as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rose Dutremaine get her hand decorated during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A Menorah stand lit as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rabbi Asher Hecht. left, and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos light the Menorah as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ilanit Heim reacts during the making a mold of her hand in hot wax during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children ride in a small train ride during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children play during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR More than 200 new homes to be built in Edinburg Alleged smugglers moved drugs on horses, hid in chicken coops Tuesday treats: Animal nonprofit seeks donations to mark national giving day Man killed in fatal crash north of Donna Mile 3 North Road to close through Wednesday