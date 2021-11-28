Rabbi Asher Hecht lights the Menorah as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rose Dutremaine get her hand decorated during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A Menorah stand lit as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rabbi Asher Hecht. left, and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos light the Menorah as part of Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ilanit Heim reacts during the making a mold of her hand in hot wax during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children ride in a small train ride during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children play during the Hanukkah Festival of Lights celebrations during a ceremony at Archer Park on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in. McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR