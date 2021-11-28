EDINBURG — Two new developments promise to bring more than 200 new homes to the city.

WestWind Homes, a local builder, broke ground on a new subdivision that will feature 95 homes along Expressway 281/I-69 and Russell Road.

Meanwhile, La Sienna, an 800-acre master planned community, announced Silos at La Sienna, an additional 108 homes along Highway 281 and Highway 169, with the first phase focusing on 64 homes.

Both said they are offering a number of amenities, including walking trails and splash parks, and are conveniently located near other major attractions.

They offer a variety of designs and floor plans, and some can be modified.

WESTWIND HOMES

“Since 2008 WestWind Homes has been operating in the Rio Grande Valley, bringing their award winning ways from Laredo to Mcallen, Mission, Edinburg and Hidalgo with plans on building more vibrant communities throughout the upper valley,” a news release from the company said earlier this month.

For its new development at Russell Park, the builder is offering six flexible floorplans to give customers the ability to personalize and make it their own, WestWind Homes’ sales director Alonso Chavez said in the release.

The floorplans range from 1,986 to 2,996 square feet with three to five bedroom options, two to three and a half restrooms and a two-car garage with the ability to modify.

Pricing begins at $200,000.

The development will include trails that connect to IDEA Edinburg Academy, IDEA Edinburg College Prep and Edinburg Municipal Park. It will also be equipped with a splash pad, soccer field, basketball court, exercise stations and a Boys & Girls Club, the release said.

“Our homes are built by Certified Construction Managers and our floorplans are Engineered Certified by a separate third party to ensure the quality and performance of each home and give our customer the peace of mind knowing their home will last a lifetime,” Chavez said.

Leonardo Cavazos, Russell Park’s Home Investment advisor, said WestWind Homes can help customers build their credit.

“Also, our warranty and customer service is something our customers value because we provide a 30 day inspection after closing and our 24-hour customer care concierge is available to them 24/7,” Cavazos added.

Fifty-five percent of the lots have been sold for phase 3, he said.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.westwindhomes.com.

LA SIENNA

“La Sienna is an 800-acre master planned community that features private parks with swimming pools and playgrounds, all connected by winding walking trails, lush landscaping, and shimmering ponds,” a news release announcing Silos at La Sienna said.

Silos will feature 13 different floor plans with three to five bedrooms, two to four bathrooms and square-footage ranging from 2,185 to 4,235 total square feet. It also boasts four different exterior designs: traditional, contemporary, Tuscan and farmhouse.

The community also provides dusk to dawn security patrols.

“We opened Silos’ sales operations nine days ago, and we are very pleased with the traffic of homebuyers that have already come out and met with our sales associates,” Esperanza Homes Vice President of Sales Shant Samtani said in the release.

Four homes were sold in the first couple of days, he added.

“We anticipate that the momentum we’ve seen thus far will only continue and increase,” he said.