Mile 3 North Road to close through Wednesday 

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will close Mile 3 North Road Monday through Wednesday as part of traffic control for waterline adjustments made by Agua SUD’s contractor, RDH Site & Concrete LLC.

The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and conclude at 8 p.m. Wednesday to install new 12-inch waterline crossings with steel casing.

The closures for the span of the next three days are as follows: Monday, Mile 3 North Road will be closed from Abram Road to the west side of Jesus Street.

Traffic will be detoured to Jesus Street and Isaac Road; Tuesday, Abram Road will be closed from S. Isaac Road to Mile 3 North Road.

Traffic will be detoured to Isaac Road and Jesus Street; Wednesday, if there is a delay with the other work, RDH will continue working to complete the connections.