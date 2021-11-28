Back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nacimientos: A Collection from the Americas” currently on display at the Brownsville Heritage Museum, showcases the travels of its five exhibitors and their love of the nativity scene.

The exhibition is a tradition of the Pan American Round Table I of Brownsville, formed in 1932, that is also part of a larger international body, the Pan American Alliance of Round Tables. The international women’s group follows the idea that through friendship among Pan American countries you gain knowledge and understanding that can build peace in the Western hemisphere.

The Nacimientos collection started as members attended state and international conventions, where members often found interesting and unique nativity sets featuring the local culture, unique materials and differing traditions.

“Nativities are so special to people because they bring back memories of Christmases past,” said Isabel Vezzetti, a round table member and exhibitor.

This year’s exhibition features part of the collections of Marsha Betancourt, Sandra Maxwell, Sue Malasko, Bitty Truan and Isabel Vezzetti.

With over 100 nativities on display, there are endless differences in style and minute details for visitors to pick out, from the Ecuadorian nativity made of masapán — a crafting technique that uses bread dough — to a quilted panel of a nativity scene from Vermont.

There are even differences as to what is included in the nativity scene depending on where the nativity originates from. According to Vezzetti, many of the nativities from South America often won’t feature the three wise men, but will just have a donkey, cow, sheep and a lamb whereas those from Central America will include the three kings. Ecuador on the other hand will have them, however, they aren’t kings but farmers bringing bread and other items to Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.

Vezzetti adds that some of the nativities exhibitors have collected even feature the devil, placed a small ways away from the main scene as part of the traditional nativity display.

For collectors like Vezzetti, sharing her collection with the community to provide that connection to Christmases past for visitors while showcasing the beautiful differences in how other countries depict the same scene is very much a part of the spirit of the holiday.

“It’s a labor of love. Trust me, because it’s a lot of work,” she admits with a laugh.

“Nacimientos: A Collection from the Americas” will be on display at the Brownsville Heritage Museum now through Jan. 8, with museum admission. Adults are $6, Seniors $4, Students $2. Children under 6, BHA members, BISD students & teachers and members of the military receive free admission.

The exhibit reception will be hosted at 2 p.m. on December 4, that will be free to the public.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,. For more information please call 956-541-5560.