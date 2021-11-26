Nine reported dead from COVID-19 this week in Valley

Hidalgo County officials reported a total of four COVID-related deaths and 278 more people tested positive for the virus this week. Due to the holidays, the county did not release their COVID-19 updates for Thursday and Friday.

The deaths this week were unvaccinated people as Hidalgo County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 3,493, as of Wednesday.

Last week, health officials reported a total of 330 cases and eight COVID-related deaths, seven of them were not vaccinated.

Of the 278 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, 91 cases were reported at the start of the week, then 32 cases Tuesday, followed by 155 cases Wednesday. In total, 128 were confirmed, 146 probable and four were suspected.

Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated. The county continues to track cases in schools as a total of 3,982 students and 752 school staff tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

This week alone, the county reported 36 students and five school staff members tested positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations fluctuated this week as health officials reported 59 hospitalizations, with 21 patients in intensive care units at the start of the week, then 58 hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 24 patients in ICUs, followed by 59 hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 21 patients in ICUs.

As of Wednesday, a total of 717,418 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 597,582 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

In Cameron County, officials reported a total of five COVID-related deaths and 78 more people tested positive for the virus this week. Like its neighboring county, Cameron officials did not release their COVID statistics on Thursday and Friday either.

In contrast, the county reported 12 people died of COVID-19 last week, in addition to 138 people testing positive for the virus.

Of the five COVID-related deaths reported this week, all but one was unvaccinated, according to officials.

Of the 78 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, 37 cases were reported at the start of the week, then 23 cases Tuesday, followed by 18 cases Wednesday. Eight of those 37 cases were from facilities housing unaccompanied minors and detention centers, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County was 53,902.

As for Cameron County’s vaccination efforts, officials have increased their 12 and older population range to 5 and older. As of Wednesday, 74.14% of their 5 and older population are fully vaccinated, with 89.06% receiving at least one dose.

The county also reported that 88.32% of their 65 and older population are fully vaccinated, with 97.60% receiving at least one dose.