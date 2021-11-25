The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will hold another passport fair in Brownsville.

The passport fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Cameron County Courthouse Central Jury Room, located at 974 E. Harrison St. in Brownsville.

Those planning to attend the passport fair must have the following information with them:

>> Evidence of U.S. Citizenship

>> Long form certified U.S. birth certificate

>> Previous U.S. Passport (may be expired, must be undamaged)

>> Consular Report of birth abroad

>> Certificate of naturalization/citizenship

>> Photo Identification

>> Valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state)

>> Undamaged U.S. Passport (if issued less than 15 years ago)

>> Certificate of Naturalization

>> Valid Government or Military ID

Photograph

>> In color, white background, 2×2 inches in size and printed on thin, photo-quality paper. Pictures may be taken on site.

Details for Children

>> Under 16 years old — Child’s Birth Certificate and both parents must be present with photo ID or one parent with a signed, notarized DS-3053 or signed DS-5525 depending on the circumstances;

>> 16 to 17 years old — Evidence of U.S. Citizenship and one parent must be present with photo ID unless applicant has acceptable photo ID and submits parental awareness;

Those attending can either submit their payment by check or money order only made out to the U.S. Department of State. No temporary checks will be accepted.

List of fees:

>> Book – 16 and older – $110, Card – $30 and Book and Card $140

>> Book – Under 16 – $80, Card – $15, and Book and Card $95

The application fee is $35 and is payable to the Cameron County District Clerk. Passport photo fees are $10.

There will be a $3 credit card transaction fee per $100.

There are additional costs for expedited services.

Individuals planning to attend the Passport Fair are encouraged to fill out the passport application in advance to ensure prompt service. Applications can be picked up at the Cameron County Courthouse, any U.S. Post Office or online a www.travel.state.gov.

For appointments, call (956) 544-0886 or email: [email protected] The passport fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcomed.