Border Patrol agent’s assault under investigation, complaint says

The FBI is investigating an incident over the weekend that resulted in a Border Patrol agent sustaining multiple injuries while attempting to retrain a man.

According to a complaint out of Corpus Christi federal court, Border Patrol agents assigned to roving duties Sunday evening near Sarita were notified of a camera activation showing a group of people near the Kenedy Foundation Ranch.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the agents responded to the area and the group walking north along a fence line.

“The Agents identified themselves as Border Patrol Agents at which time several individuals ran south away from the Agents,” the complaint read.

One of the agents was pursuing a man who was later identified as Marvin Ebelio Escobar Y. Escobar. The agent ordered Escobar to stop and grabbed him by the shirt.

According to the complaint, Escobar responded by striking the agent on the head with a water jug, causing the agent to lose balance and fall to the ground.

The agent continued attempting to take Escobar into custody, but Escobar began kicking and punching the agent in the head and face, the complaint alleged.

In an effort to gain control of Escobar, the agent reportedly struck Escobar with a closed fist and his flashlight, causing a cut just above Escobar’s ear.

The agent was able to call for assistance from the other agents on scene. Escobar continued to ignore instructions to stop resisting when three other agents attempted to gain control, according to the complaint.

After having difficulties handcuffing Escobar, agents were finally able to restrain him, the complaint read.

Throughout the ordeal, the agent sustained injuries to his head and mouth areas, as well as a bloody nose. Two witnesses were interviewed and stated that they saw Escobar resist and fight with the agent “for several minutes before being handcuffed.”

Escobar faces charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with a federal employee performing their duties.