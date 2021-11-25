HARLINGEN — David Guajardo wore a satisfactory smile after finishing a generous meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy.

“I’m here with my two daughters,” said Guajardo, 47, who had Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church of Harlingen at 321 E. Harrison Ave.

“It’s a very good thing they are doing for the community,” Guajardo said. “So many people don’t have anywhere to go. Like me. I don’t have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving. I’d just be sitting at home.”

This was the eleventh year the church has served Thanksgiving dinner to the community, said Todd Jones, associate pastor.

“We’re feeding anyone in our community who would like to enjoy a meal with us today,” Jones said. “We love doing this. We think it’s part of what we are about as a church. It’s what we are called to do.”

A slow but steady stream of people moved along tables where servers filled plates with warm turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce and rolls. It was all prepared by volunteers, of which there were many.

Jesse Saldivar, a Harlingen school district employee, was volunteering with his wife and two kids.

“We have been doing this for at least three years and it’s a blessing to be able to give back to the community,” he said.

He looked around at diners eating with families, friends, or simply by themselves, eagerly filling themselves with the warm meal.

“This is just awesome,” he said.

The murmur of grateful voices with a hint of relief filled the dining room. Tables were nicely set with decorative flowers on orange or butterscotch cloths. A woman fed morsels to a baby in a carrier; a man with his head wrapped in tattoos leaned low over his plate and vigorously downed his meal; a young girl in ripped jeans walked briskly by carrying two plates of food.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Marisa Lomas, 33, who traveled from McAllen with her boyfriend Jaime Martin Medina.

“Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks to God and to other people and their families,” Lomas said. “That’s what Thanksgiving is all about, giving thanks and giving back.”

Medina was overflowing with words of gratitude.

“I love it here,” said Medina, 43. “If I hadn’t found this wonderful girl that I’m with right now, I would be living on the streets. God brought her into my life, and God brought us over here to this place. I believe angels are helping us right now.”

