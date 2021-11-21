CVS Pharmacy executives announced they intend to close 900 stores over the next three years, or about 9 percent of their total locations.

CVS has 14 locations in the Rio Grande Valley, with five of those in Brownsville and two others in Harlingen. Single stores are located in McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, Weslaco, Elsa, San Juan and South Padre Island.

The company did not release a list of locations which will shut down.

“The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business,” a company statement reads.

The decision comes as the pharmacy chain works to diversify its offerings outside of the traditional pharmacy business. Executives with the company say they are going to concentrate on a business model they hope will make CVS locations community health destinations.

Those include sites dedicated to offering primary care services, an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations to fill everyday health and wellness needs, and traditional CVS stores that provide prescription services and other retail offerings.