Saturday morning dawned bright and clear for runners gathering for the much-beloved annual Turkey Trot, this year set along the walking trail outside the Brownsville Events Center.

Fans of the trot may have noticed some changes this year as the Brownsville Fire Department took over hosting the event from the previous organizers.

“This year we are doing it, just to keep the tradition going as the regular organizers weren’t able to host it this year,” said Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon.

Sponsored by Valley Baptist Medical Center Brownsville, Valley Regional Medical Center and Happy Tails Pet Grooming, the event featured a looped 5K run and a shorter one-mile fun run for event participants with turkey run medals and a raffle.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey Trot registration was capped at 300 participants with a little over 200 registering before the event with onsite registration available on the trot day.

Runner Rina Sierra, who had been searching for weeks to find a turkey trot in Brownsville, found the event just in time as she was about to take her turkey-themed tulle running skirt up the valley to try her luck.

“I was informed last night and so here I am,” Rina Sierra exclaimed, as she waited for the run to start outside the registration tent.

Runner and half marathon trainee Jay Sanchez came out to help to support local children as the proceeds from the trot go to the Brownsville Fire Department’s 5th annual “Christmas at the Firehouse” toy drive. The event helps to provide gifts and Christmas cheer each year for a group of selected families in need as another way for the department to give back to the community outside of their day-to-day operations.

Running alongside Sanchez was his trusty canine companion, Mr. Potato Head Leonardo DiCaprio Barack Obama Pork Chop Sanchez, who goes by Puppers for informal running events like these.

“The weather helped out and it’s just really good and a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.

For people who missed the trot, but still want to support a good cause by making a donation to the toy drive, you can visit the Brownsville Fire Department’s administration office or call (956) 546-3195 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.