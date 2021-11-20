Rep. Guerra files for reelection for House District 41

State Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra filed for reelection for House District 41 citing front-line workers and small businesses who endured the pandemic as inspiration for continuing his work.

He filed on Nov. 12.

“I want to continue fighting by the side of nurses and frontline healthcare workers who helped carry us through the pandemic,” Guerra said in a news release. “I want to continue to fight by the side of teachers and educators who adapted so quickly and went above and beyond to make sure no child was left behind.

“And I want to continue to fight side by side with small businesses, from trucking, to trade, to health care and more; as they persist through such challenging times while continuing to innovate, grow jobs and improve our quality of life.”

Guerra was born in Edinburg in 1953 and graduated from UT-Pan American in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science and a double major in biology and chemistry. In 1985, he graduated with cum laude honors from Texas Southern University of Law School in Houston.

He has practiced law for nearly 35 years and is licensed to practice in Texas and the federal courts for the northern and southern districts of Texas.

Prior to attending law school, Guerra worked as a television reporter and news anchor at KRGV for several years.

Guerra is currently the vice-chair of the Public Health Committee and serves as a member of the Ways & Means and Local & Consent Calendars Committees.

Examples of recent House bills authored by Guerra include HB 745 and 724 of which 745 would establish telehealth programs by public schools and 724 would provide voter registration application forms to high schools.