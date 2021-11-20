BROWNSVILLE — Three Cameron County children were officially adopted Friday morning, following their successful adoption consummation hearing before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse.
Adoptee Nevaeh is held up as her new family Josefina Flores, Roberto Gaytan and their two sons Alberto and Bobby applaud in 197th state District Court Friday morning following the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. officially finalizing their adoption during the adoption consummation hearing at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Julie Fonseca, of the Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz’ office for Precinct 4, sets up a celebratory cake in 197th state District Court Friday morning for the adoption consummation hearings of three families before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Iris peeks over the shoulder of her new mother Amelia Juarez in the 197th state District Court Friday morning during her adoption consummation hearing before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Josefina Flores turns to give reassurance to Nevaeh cries while husband Roberto Gaytan explains why he wants to adopt the young girl as his daughter in the 197th state District Court Friday morning as part of the adoption consummation hearings for three families before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Sandy Hernandez uses her palms to wipe away her tears of joy following her finalized adoption of daughter Journey in 197th state District Court Friday during the adoption consummation hearings for three families before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Adoptee Journey is skillfully dodged by her new cousin Alexandria Hernandez as tries to draw on her face mask in 197th state District Court Friday morning during her adoption consummation hearing before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Amelia Juarez holds up her newly adopted daughter Iris in 197th state District Court Friday morning following their successful adoption consummation hearing before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Cousin Anabella Hernandez, aunt Mari Hernandez, cousin Alexandria Hernandez, mother Sandy Hernandez, adoptee Journey, the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr., aunt Emerald Hernandez and cousin Gabriella Hernandez pose for photos in 197th state District Court Friday morning following the adoption consummation hearing for Journey before the Honorable Judge Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. at the Cameron County Courthouse. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
