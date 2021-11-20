Hinojosa to seek reelection for Senate District 20

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa announced his plans to run for reelection for his seat on the Senate in District 20.

Hinojosa, D-McAllen, intends to seek another term in order to continue his work by creating jobs, furthering economic development, investing in critical infrastructure and providing for an educated and healthy workforce.

“I am honored to serve the people of Senate District 20 and I have filed for re-election to finish the work I started when I was first elected,” Hinojosa said in a news release. “I have dedicated my life to public service and to advocating for fully funding public education, increasing access to affordable health care for everyone, … investing in our transportation and drainage infrastructure, creating high paying jobs and improving the quality of life for our South Texas families.”

The McAllen native has passed legislation such as the establishment of the Regional Academic Health Center, which promotes physician training on the Texas-Mexico border.

Additionally, the senator has passed legislation that allows South Texas communities and hospitals to draw down millions of federal matching funds to expand and invest in their healthcare infrastructure.

Hinojosa also authored Senate Bill 24 which merged UT-Pan American and UT-Brownsville creating the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the UTRGV School of Medicine, boosting the South Texas economy and providing more access to healthcare and educational opportunities.

The incumbent has secured nearly $1 billion for the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge Replacement project and $300 million for the Pharr Interchange Project in addition to the active $200 million in construction and maintenance projects.

Hinojosa has been named a “Top Ten Best Legislator” by Texas Monthly three times and has also been named a “Top Ten Legislator” by Capitol Inside three times.

“I will keep fighting to finish my work and meet the needs of our communities,” Hinojosa said in the release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my constituents and humbly ask for the continued support of voters in Senate District 20.”