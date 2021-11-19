Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: La Villa’s season ends with a 60-23 loss to Ganado... SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: La Villa’s season ends with a 60-23 loss to Ganado Region IV-2A DI area round By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Christian Ortiz (27) looks to escape a tackle by Ganado’s defender Logan Riojas (23) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Luke Serna (9) hangs his head as his team falls behind at the half to Ganado during a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) drags a Ganado’s defender Corbin Teague (21) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) is caught in the backfield by Ganado’s defender Luke Bures (8) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) is tackled for a loss by Ganado’s defender Kyle Bures-Guerrero (5) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedA host of LaVilla’s defenders bring down Ganado’s Riley Hurt (6) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Brandon Felix (6) releases a pass as he is pressured by Ganado’s defender Adam Tristan Jr. (70) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Christian Ortiz (27) weaves his way past Ganado’s defenders Fabian Almeda (9) and Dylan Holt (2) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Aj Contreras (33) is up ended by Ganado’s defender Adam Tristan Jr. (70) in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedLaVilla’s Keanu Escobar (1) signals touchdown as teammate Christian Ortiz punches it in for the first score of the game against Ganado in the 1st half of a Region IV-2A D1 area round playoff game at Cabaniss Athletic Complex on Thursday, Nov.18,2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trio arrested in shooting death of Brownsville man UTHealth School of Public Health Brownsville awarded $20,000 for Tu Salud ¡Si Cuenta! Brownsville woman accused of smuggling cocaine into U.S. Zaffirini files for reelection to Texas senate La Villa falls against Ganado in area round