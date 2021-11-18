Biden signs law named after fallen ICE agent

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act that will ensure individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States.

Zapata, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and Brownsville native, was killed Feb. 15, 2011, at a roadblock near San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in an attack by suspected members of the Zetas drug cartel. Agent Avila was wounded in the attack.

“No matter where federal law enforcement officers are called to serve, they know that their oath to protect our nation extends beyond American soil,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in a media release, who initially filed the bill in May 2020 after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ in January of 2020 vacated the murder convictions of Jose Emanuel Garcia Sota, aka “Zafado,” and Jesus Ivan Quezada Pina, aka “Loco,” who were convicted of murdering Zapata.

“This new law will ensure federal officers and employees serving internationally have the protection of the laws they have been sworn to defend by closing a loophole which will deliver justice and honor for their courageous service,” Cornyn said.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said in the release, “Federal agents make great sacrifices in service to our country. They protect our homeland, our ideals, and our values. As a member of Congress, it is my duty to protect our service members during active duty and beyond. I thank Senator Cornyn for his continued efforts to protect those who guard our country and I thank President Biden for quickly signing this bill into law.”

Although the men accused of killing Zapata were found guilty and received life sentences, their murder convictions were vacated and remanded to a lower court because they were killed outside the United States.

Authorities said Zapata struggled with his assailants as they tried to drag him out of the vehicle. Zapata was shot at least three times with the bullets going through the car window that had accidentally been cracked open. Authorities said 83 spent casings from AK-47 bullets were found at the scene.

One of seven defendants in the case reportedly told Mexican authorities that Zapata’s death was a case of mistaken identity. He and others believed the Suburban in which Zapata and Avila were riding belonged to a rival drug cartel.

