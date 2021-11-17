State Rep. Dominguez announces bid for Texas Senate

Texas state Rep. Alex Dominguez announced Wednesday he will be seeking State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.’s soon-to-be vacant seat.

Lucio, D-Brownsville, announced Nov. 4 that he will not be seeking reelection for his District 27 seat. His retirement comes after three decades in the Texas Senate.

Dominguez currently represents House District 37. He is the vice-chair of Environmental Regulations, vice-chair of Local and Consent Calendars, and he’s the only South Texas member on Appropriations.

“Experience matters, and from jobs to healthcare to schools, the need for proven leadership has never been greater,” Dominguez said in a news release. “The Texas Senate is no place for neophytes. I have experience getting things done by working across the aisle with Republicans but I am firmly a Democrat, not merely pretending.”

Dominguez is a graduate of La Feria High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Rice University and his Juris Doctorate at Arizona State University.

He taught Texas history, English, and ESL to middle school and high school students before becoming an attorney. He is a former Cameron County prosecutor, and he served on a variety of charity and nonprofit boards.

Dominguez also served as a Cameron County Commissioner prior to joining the Texas House. He oversaw economic and infrastructure development, and established the first all-inclusive park in Cameron County.

“I am running for the Senate to bring my energy, bridge building, and problem solving to provide the solutions that South Texas and the state should expect from its public servants,” Dominguez said in the release. “I thank Senator Lucio for his decades of service. I look forward to giving the people of South Texas a voice in Austin that fights for their values and needs.”

In the news release, Dominguez said that he plans to bring good paying jobs to South Texas, advance the needs of Texas public schools, defend reproductive and voting rights, expand access and lower the costs of healthcare, honor the debt to veterans, fight for equality for all, and improve transportation and drainage infrastructure in South Texas.

Dominguez will face constitutional trial lawyer and government reform activist Sara Stapleton Barrera in the 2022 Democratic Texas Primary. Stapleton Barrera announced her campaign Tuesday.

For more information about Dominguez’s campaign, visit www.AlexForTexas.com.