Photo Gallery: Beto O’Rourke visits Hidalgo County

By
Joel Martinez - The Monitor
-

McALLEN — If Beto O’Rourke proved anything Wednesday, it’s that he’s more than happy to lend a patient ear.

The former congressman was in Hidalgo County less than three days after announcing his candidacy for Texas governor, stopping at the Mercado District in McAllen for a roundtable discussion with local school board trustees, a ranchita in Mission to visit with county officials and doctors, and a bar in downtown McAllen for a rally with some lively supporters.

Read the full story here.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke talks with well wishers after meeting with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke signs a skateboard as he meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke receives hugs after speaking to the media about his concerns about COVID-19 at a residence on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to the media about his concerns about COVID-19 at a residence on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke poses with well wishers before meeting with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke receives hugs before meeting with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
