Photo Gallery: Beto O’Rourke visits Hidalgo County

McALLEN — If Beto O’Rourke proved anything Wednesday, it’s that he’s more than happy to lend a patient ear.
The former congressman was in Hidalgo County less than three days after announcing his candidacy for Texas governor, stopping at the Mercado District in McAllen for a roundtable discussion with local school board trustees, a ranchita in Mission to visit with county officials and doctors, and a bar in downtown McAllen for a rally with some lively supporters.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke meets with local education leaders at Mercado District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
