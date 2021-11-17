52 new cases in Hidalgo Co. as Cameron reaches 2,000 COVID deaths

Hidalgo County reported one COVID-19 related death on Wednesday and 52 new cases, according to a news release.

The deceased individual, a McAllen male over the age of 70, was not vaccinated. This brings the total number of fatalities to 3,484.

Of the 52 new cases, children under the age of 12 made up the majority coming in at 12 cases, two between the ages of 12 and 19 while the rest were adults over 20.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue treating 61 individuals consisting of 56 adults and five children.

Within the intensive care unit, 22 adults and one child are currently being treated.

The total number of patients infused by TDEM, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, is up to 1,948.

Among Wednesday’s reported positive cases, two school staff members and 10 students have contracted the virus, raising the total of infected staff to 734 and students to 3,849 since the county began tracking that data.

Hidalgo County also reported the release of 107 individuals from isolation, which raises the total of releases to 114,740.

So far, the total number of administered COVID-19 tests is 711,191, of which 118,644 resulted in positive cases in Hidalgo County.

Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 28 new cases Wednesday, according to a news release.

This raises the number of fatalities in Cameron County to 2,000 and the number of positive cases to 53,791.

Of the four deceased, three were unvaccinated individuals from Brownsville and the other from Harlingen. All were over the age of 70.

The majority of Wednesday’s positive cases consisted of adults between the ages of 30 and 39.

Additionally, 22 individuals have recovered, raising the total to 50,664.