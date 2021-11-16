Police: No charges filed in deadly auto-pedestrian collision

Brownsville police report no charges will be filed in an October auto-pedestrian collision that left a Brownsville woman dead.

The crash occurred about 5:32 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Laredo Road and Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard.

Police report that Maria del Carmen Quintero, 63, died at the scene after being struck by a white pickup truck.

“There are not going to be any charges filed against the driver of the truck,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. “The family has been notified along with their attorney.”

Sandoval added the case will be closed as soon as every piece of evidence has been documented and filed.