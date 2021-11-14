The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District celebrated two new parks Wednesday with ribbon cutting ceremonies in San Juan and Alamo.

The parks will serve both the local communities and schools.

A $2.2 million investment, the parks include exercise stations, walking trails, restroom facilities and canopies.

They also include basketball courts and playscape renovations, improvements the district bills as part of its efforts to “promote outdoor learning spaces for students while serving the community by allowing these facilities to remain open after school hours.”

“We are proud to be able to provide these outdoor spaces for our students, staff, and community to be able to use,” Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo wrote in a news release. “At PSJA, we strive to provide a world class education to our students. We work to develop the skills of our students such as team-building and wellness. It’s so important for our students to spend time outdoors.”

According to the district, it broke ground on three new spaces in Pharr, San Juan and Alamo last month.

“We believe in order to be successful it’s important to invest in our students,” School Board President Jorge Zambrano wrote. “Building these school/community parks is part of our efforts to provide beautiful outdoor spaces for our PSJA Family. Thank you to everyone who’s played a part in making these projects possible.”