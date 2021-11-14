Photo Gallery: H-E-B, Food Bank distribute over 9,000 meals in Edinburg

EDINBURG — H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley partnered to distribute turkey dinners Sunday here at the Bert Ogden Arena as part of H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing events during the holiday season.
The event provided over 9,000 hot meals for members of the community in a drive-thru. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s feast was provided via drive-thru to have families enjoy their warm holiday dinners at home rather than the events’ usual in-person table spread.
Read the full story
. here
Vehicles line up as volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sonia Lopez and other volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Rebecca Quarshi and other volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Oralia Salinas, center, carries a box of food as volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Crystal Velezuela and other volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Thomas Hernandez and volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fernis Quiroz and volunteers distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunteers fill trays as distribute meals and food during a drive through H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Hungry to help: H-E-B, Food Bank distribute over 9,000 meals in Edinburg