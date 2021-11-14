Photo Gallery: H-E-B, Food Bank distribute over 9,000 meals in Edinburg

EDINBURG — H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley partnered to distribute turkey dinners Sunday here at the Bert Ogden Arena as part of H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing events during the holiday season.

The event provided over 9,000 hot meals for members of the community in a drive-thru. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s feast was provided via drive-thru to have families enjoy their warm holiday dinners at home rather than the events’ usual in-person table spread.

