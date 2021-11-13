Former Starr County GOP chair wants term limits for RGC commission; Vows to launch signature campaign

The former Starr County GOP chair who ran for a seat on the Rio Grande City commission is preparing to mount a signature campaign to propose term limits for the commission.

Ross Barrera attended a city commission meeting Wednesday to propose the idea in hopes they might consider adding it to the ballot without the need of a signature campaign.

“In eight years, you could do a lot,” Barrera said during the meeting’s public forum section of the agenda. “But after eight years, you start stagnating. No new ideas. The same people all over again.”

Barrera said he hoped the commission would create a group to explore the proposal, but the commission expressed the opposite sentiment.

Though public comments rarely elicit a response, Mayor Joel Villarreal and Commissioner Flor E. Flores spoke after the public comments section to voice their disagreement with the characterization of a “stagnant” city.

Villarreal boasted the city’s fund balance, multi-million dollar business developments, a state-recognized library, and a growing business community.

“So, by no stretch of the imagination could you ever say that this commission or prior has stagnated by any means, because that’s simply untrue,” Villarreal said.

“When you step outside of this building, you drive around town — complete contradiction. There is no stagnation,” Flores said, supporting Villarreal.

“That word got stuck in their mind, stagnated,” Barrera said. “I didn’t mean the city. I meant the people who are in the elected positions who are running out of ideas.”

Villarreal said he believes in term limits, but said he believes a term is over when the public no longer elects a politician into office.

“It comes down to the power of the people….We have a very smart electorate in Rio Grande City,” he said, adding that Barrera ran for mayor in 2020 but Villarreal kept his seat with 62% of the votes.

Barrera was the former chair of the Starr County Republican Party, but said the issue is beyond traditional party affiliation.

“It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue,” Barrera said Thursday. “There’s local groups that are formed. Those local groups, or factions, … they decide who their candidate is going to be so they can vote a certain way.”

Villarreal contends the limitless terms work for smaller cities with fewer resources.

“Whenever we have certain projects, it’s a process. It might take multiple years to finally have a project come to fruition,” Villarreal said. “In fact, right now, we have multiple multi-million dollar developments that have been on the backburner for several years, but they will come to fruition.”

Barrera said he will start planning this weekend to start a signature campaign that will allow the issue to be placed on the ballot in the next election. According to the city charter, he’ll be required to gather voter signatures totaling 5% of the city’s electoral body. He hopes to gather the signatures by next month.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct information about Barrera’s previous role with the Starr County Republican Party.