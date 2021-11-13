Leadership from the PSJA school district and the city of Pharr signed an official agreement to share a natatorium, a district news release said.

The City of Pharr-PSJA ISD Natatorium is located near the intersection of Sioux Road and Highway 281.

The district presented a check for $12.225 million to the city for the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the board in late October, the release said.

“As part of the agreement, both PSJA ISD and the City of Pharr will share usage and costs of maintenance and repairs of the facility,” it said.

The facility is expected to further expand PSJA ISD’s aquatics program, the release added.

“This facility, along with the pools recently completed in San Juan at PSJA Early College HS and Alamo at PSJA Memorial ECHS are some of the best recreational and competition aquatic facilities south of San Antonio,” the release said.

