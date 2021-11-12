City officials report the City of Brownsville has allocated up to $2.62 million in federal to help fund the arts, cultural and tourism industry in the city.

Officials state the $2.62 million is part of its American Rescue Plan funding to help rebuild Brownsville.

Arts, cultural and tourism 501 c (3) non-profits are eligible to apply for funding. Eligible costs are business interruption costs, restarts costs and capital projects.

The application process ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

A virtual informative session will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. An in-person information session will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch, located at 2600 Central Bouelvard.

For more information or question, you can email Olga Moya at [email protected]