Photo Gallery: Veterans Day March in Brownsville

By Miguel Roberts - The Brownsville Herald - November 12, 2021

Many U.S. Veterans partake to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day March Thursday morning at Veterans Park in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

American Legion Color Guard members raise the U.S. flag in honor of all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day March Thursday morning at Veterans Park in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Family members honor their loved ones who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day March Thursday morning at Veterans Park in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Many partake to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day March Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Many join to march in honor of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day March Thursday morning in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)