McAllen Chamber picks interim president

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced Blanca Cardenas as its interim president/CEO Friday afternoon, a little less than a month after longtime President Steve Ahlenius resigned from that post.

Ahlenius led the organization for over two decades, writing in a release last month that it was “time for a change.”

Cardenas, the new interim president, has been with the McAllen Chamber for 25 years, most recently working as its vice president of membership services, a release from the organization said.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and to continue to collaborate with the board, staff, members, the City of McAllen, and our community stakeholders to continue our important work,” Cardenas wrote. “I remain committed to ensuring that our business community continues to thrive, and our members continue to receive great value for their investment in the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. We will continue to move forward with our program of work and unveil new projects in the near future.”

The release characterizes her as a person with a deep understanding of the chamber and its mission, along with a passion for the role it plays in McAllen’s business community.

“I have known Blanca for many years and am confident that she will serve the Board and our membership well,” the board’s chairperson, Annette Diaz Franz, wrote in the release. “Blanca’s longtime relationships with members and intimate knowledge of all Chamber programs will allow for a smooth transition. She will be a valuable resource as we seek out a dynamic, creative and innovative CEO to lead our Chamber.”

The release also included an endorsement from the board’s chairman-elect, Stephan Wingert.

“The Board was unanimous in its thinking that Ms. Cardenas would be the right person to lead this organization during the transition to new permanent leadership,” Wingert wrote. “She has years of experience and understands both the needs of our members and the organization’s need to drive economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in McAllen.”

The chamber’s board assembled a committee on Tuesday to begin the search for its permanent president/CEO.

Editor’s Note: Monitor Publisher Stephan Wingert also serves on the board of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce and did not play a role in this story’s development or reporting.

