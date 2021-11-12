Brownsville police investigating suspicious death of teen

Brownsville police are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager’s body was dropped off at the emergency entrance at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The teen’s body was left at the hospital by several other juveniles who left the hospital, as soon as they dropped of the boy’s body, Sandoval said.

Sandoval said the teenage boy was already dead when he was left at the hospital.

The Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is on scene as an investigation is underway.

The teen’s family has been notified and more information will be released when it becomes available, Sandoval said.