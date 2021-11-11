Brownsville PD seeks applicants for entrance exam

The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a few good men and women who would like to become members of law enforcement.

The department will be having an entrance exam Nov. 20, at the Brownsville Event Center. However, the deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Monday.

The applicants must be 21 years of age upon completion of training and not over 45 years of age. They must be able to pass the physical, mental and background investigation. They also must be able to read and write the English language and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Although the starting pay for a police officer during his or her first 1 ½ years is $16.80 per hour, the pay will increase once the officer has completed the police academy and a one-year probation period, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

“Police officers, we don’t do it to get rich,” Sandoval said. “We do understand that the pay is not great, but this is what we love to do.”

The police department has more than 200 officers on its force.

The police department recently held a budgeting and financial course for new officers entering the department to help the officers learn how to manage their income while working as a police officer.

Sandoval said that the pay increases to $46,800 between one and two years of service and up to $57,000 for two to three years of services and from three to four years it jumps $64,000. Between four and up the pay is $67,000. The officers also get a 2% pay increase every year, and there’s also seniority pay.

“It (pay) will increase on their second year,” Sandoval said. “It will increase again on their fourth year and on their fifth year. That is when people get a big jump (in pay).”

Due to COVID-19, interested applicants must register by submitting his or her information via email to [email protected] Applications must submit a copy of their driver’s license or Texas ID, and DD214 (if applicable), TCOLE PID Number with basic peace officer certificate (if applicable), high school diploma or GED. Scanned copies will be accepted.

Interested candidates can also apply to take the exam at Monday’s Career and Coffee Expo that will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, located at 1 Event Center Drive, Sandoval said.

The candidates will be able to ask questions with a Brownsville police representative who will be at the career expo.

[email protected]