Pharr man now facing murder charges in Mission drive-thru shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday upgraded attempted murder charges against a 20-year-old Pharr man to murder after the 19-year-old woman investigators say he shot in the head was removed from life support and died.

The suspect in the case is Juan Jose Treviño and he made a first appearance on the charge Wednesday and received a $1 million bond on the murder charge, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:59 p.m. at the El Paraiso Drive-Thru at 6 Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission.

The woman who was shot is Wendy Acosta Escobedo and she died at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

An autopsy determined her manner of death was homicide.

A probable cause affidavit for Treviño’s arrest alleges he had showed up at the drive-thru wanting to fight other men.

In a previous news release, the sheriff’s office said he had gone to the store to confront and assault his ex-girlfriend, who is a store employee.

After a verbal altercation with another woman, the sheriff’s office previously said he drove away while shooting at several people at the drive-thru.

“Witnesses stated Juan Jose left the northbound on … La Homa Road and they then heard gunshots coming from the north side,” the document stated. “Sheriff’s Investigators located Juan Jose Trevino who confessed to shooting at the individuals outside of El Paraiso Drive Thru, striking Wendy.”

He has an additional $11,000 in bonds over previous charges of racing on the highway, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and possession of a controlled substance, records indicate.

On Tuesday, the day Escobedo was removed from life support, a Hidalgo County grand jury issued two indictments against Treviño over the possession of a controlled substance allegations, which involves cocaine.