Hidalgo County sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 101 new positive cases of the virus.

Wednesday’s fatalities were of two women and one man ranging from 60 to over 70 in age and were residents from Donna, Edinburg and Mercedes.

According to the county press release, all three of the deceased were unvaccinated.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,478.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue treating 49 individuals of which are 42 adults and seven pediatric.

Of the 42 adults, 20 of them are currently in intensive care units.

The total number of patients infused by TDEM, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, is up to 1,756.

Of the 101 new positive cases reported, kids ranging from ages 0 to 11 make up the majority at 26 and ages 12 through 19 at nine while the rest are adults over the age of 20, according to the release.

65 of the positive cases are of school students while 11 are of school staff, raising the total of students to 3,639 and staff to 710.

The county also reports that 99 individuals have been released from isolation on Wednesday totaling to 114,351 released so far.

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered so far is 706,801 with 118,390 being positive and 587,617 being negative.

Cameron County announced zero fatalities for Wednesday afternoon keeping the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,987.

The county reported 14 new positive cases raising the total to 53,645.

Additionally, 373 individuals have been reported to have recovered which raises the total of people recovered to 50,257, according to the press release.