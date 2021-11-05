Hidalgo County to get $6 million to continue border operations

Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies received an increase in federal funding this year to continue an operation that allows officers to work overtime and pay for equipment, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said Friday.

“Border security in Texas depends on innovation and adaptation,” Cuellar said in a news release. “These funds will provide much-needed support for our law enforcement who are working tirelessly to keep our border communities safe.”

This year, $6 million in federal funds were secured for Operation Stonegarden, an operation that supports cooperation between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, state and local law enforcement agencies like the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“On behalf of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to extend our gratitude to United States Congressman Henry Cuellar for his continued support and commitment in keeping our county safe,” Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in the news release.

The funding total exceeds prior years. In 2018, $4.5 million was awarded in 2018, $4.75 million in 2019, and $4.9 million in 2020.

“These monetary funds, which are distributed with our law enforcement partners, allows participating agencies to acquire the necessary equipment and personnel to effectively maintain the safety and security of our county,” Guerra said.