HARLINGEN — The beginning of November marks a special time to give thanks to and honor many brave heroes of this country.

Harlingen’s Veterans Memorial Project Committee, in conjunction with the Veterans Advisory Board and city, will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Pendleton Park, located at 1425 Morgan Blvd.

According to event organizer Lenore J. Combs, there will be 200 chairs setup for attendees.

A number of local veterans, groups and youth will also be participating in the program.

Frank Hale, who is the immediate past chair of the Veterans Memorial Project Committee, will give the invocation.

The Harlingen Memorial Middle School choir will perform the National Anthem.

The Harlingen Police and Fire Departments will have a combined color guard with the Border Patrol participating.

This year’s ceremony speaker is Iraq veteran Edgar Hernandez, who was a POW and plans to talk about that experience.

Orlando Gonzalez will be the DJ for the Armed Forces Medley, which is a collection of the official songs of the services of the United States Armed Forces.

Combs said the ceremony means a great deal to her because it’s a special time for the community to come together and honor all of those who’ve served.

“We must remember what they did for our country and we’re forever grateful,” Combs said. “We have a really nice program and I’m very grateful for the city for allowing us to do this because it takes a lot of partners doing a lot of work to pull this thing off.”

The Veterans Memorial Project Committee has pavers available for purchase for those wanting to honor their loved ones who served or are still serving.

The pavers are placed at the Veterans Memorial in a designated area of the person’s choice.

For more information about purchasing a paver, visit www.harlingenveterans.com.