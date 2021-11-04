Man dies after altercation at McAllen Whataburger, struggle with police 

A man died Wednesday morning after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a restaurant and then struggled with McAllen police.

According to a news release from the police department, officers received a call at 10:13 a.m. about a man bothering customers inside a Whataburger located in the 1400 block of south 10th Street.

The man was screaming and possibly intoxicated, a caller said.

Officers arrived on scene at 10:17 a.m. and found the man standing between the restaurant door and its employees and customers, who were reportedly huddled together.

“Reporting Officers determined that the male suspect had threatened the restaurant employees and customers to not attempt to leave the restaurant, that the huddled employees and customers were there against their will, and that the huddled employees and customers were in fear of their safety,” the release said.

Police attempted to speak with the man and offered assistance, but he reportedly continued screaming.

“At times the screaming was undecipherable and at times the suspect claimed that he knew ‘how you [Police Officers] work,’” the release continued.

It was at that time that police began evacuating employees and customers through a side door.

“The male suspect saw one customer exiting and running onto the restaurant parking lot towards the customer’s personal vehicle,” the release said. “The male suspect gave chase and attempted to prevent the customer from leaving.”

Police pursued the suspect through the parking lot and onto 10th Street. The suspect reportedly stumbled and collapsed on the northbound lane of 10th Street. The officers attempted to place the man under arrest, but he resisted and reportedly bit one of the officers.

Once police had the man in custody, they requested Emergency Medical Services for the injured officer. At 10:26 a.m., police reported that the suspect was not breathing and began CPR until EMS arrived.

EMS and McAllen Firefighters continued chest compressions on the suspect. He was transferred to South Texas Health Systems McAllen, where he died at 11 a.m.

Details about what led to the suspect’s death were lacking in the report.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding the death, Lt. Joel Morales said the incident was under investigation and that police were awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The suspect was tentatively identified, however police are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

