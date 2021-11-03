Last call to register for Pharr’s Veterans Parade

The city of Pharr announced its last call to register for the Pharr Salute to Veterans Parade and Fireworks event happening Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Pharr with the fireworks portion starting at 8 p.m. later that day.

The parade lineup will begin at the intersection of Cage and Polk and will end at Sam Houston.

City officials are encouraging any business or organization who would like to participate in this year’s parade to register as soon as possible. They can register online at pharr.jotform.com/212834336361049.

Friday is the last day to register for the event.

For any questions or concerns regarding registration, contact Adolfo Garcia at (956) 402-4650 or by email at [email protected]