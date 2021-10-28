McAllen police searching for San Benito man who shot at girlfriend

The McAllen Police Department is looking for a San Benito man they say shot at his girlfriend Thursday afternoon and ran from the scene.

Lt. Joel Morales said investigators are trying to find Ivan Hernandez, who is in his 30s.

The shooting followed a domestic disturbance that occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. this afternoon in the 4800 block of West Expressway 83.

Morales said there are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).