The Starr County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Border Patrol, raided a property Wednesday morning near Roma and seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the operation occurred in the community of Los Arrieros, which is on U.S. Highway North of Roma.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities seized 190 bundles of marijuana that weighed 2,157 pounds and arrested 10 people who were arrested and charged with possessing more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity.

About 30 minutes after the sheriff’s office announced the seizure and arrests in a Facebook post, Border Patrol issued a news release claiming the drugs are worth more than $1.7 million and that the sheriff’s office assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Border Patrol says its agents received information on Wednesday about possible narcotics being stored at a property in Roma.

“Agents and deputies responded to the location and encountered several U.S. citizens and foreign nationals. After investigating the circumstances, (the sheriff’s office) obtained a search warrant and discovered a secret compartment filled with narcotics in a travel trailer at the property,” the release states.

Border Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.