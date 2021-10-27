Red Flag Warning issued for RGV; potential for rapid growth and spread of wildfires

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, which means there’s the potential for a rapid growth and spread of wildfires, the NWS reports.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports a dry cold front will move through the Valley late Wednesday morning. Strong north to northwest winds will develop behind the front as relative humidity percentages drop into the teens by Wednesday afternoon. Rapid spread and growth of any wildfires that are sparked can be expected with very dry and abundant fuels.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions or are about to occur. These conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 mph or greater.

It will be windy Wednesday with the highs about 95 degrees. The lows on Wednesday night will be around 58 degrees.