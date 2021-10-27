McALLEN — A cover of the song “La Llorona” played softly here at the McAllen International Airport lobby where officials gathered Wednesday awaiting the ribbon cutting of a new ofrenda exhibit, designed in celebration of Dia de los Muertos to honor the community’s departed loved ones.

In partnership with the Mexican consulate, the airport’s new exhibit, which will be on display through Nov. 10., is dedicated to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and first responders.

“(Dia de los Muertos) is a very special, solemn day,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said at the event. “It’s something that is very important to our friends and family in Mexico.”

Rodriguez shared an anecdote from that morning where he was interviewed by a media person in Ohio who shook their head when the city manager spoke of the ofrenda ceremony and the symbiotic relationship between Mexico and McAllen.

According to Rodriguez, the ofrenda also serves as a reminder that residents can travel to Mexico, where Dia de los Muertos is celebrated as a national holiday, easier through Aeromar and their more than 27 weekly, non-stop flights offered for a more authentic holiday experience.

“We currently have seven flights directly to Mexico City, 14 to Monterrey and two to Guadalajara per week,” Aeromar Director of Operations Martin Cobian said in Spanish.

Visitors to Mexico City can experience huge ofrendas in the Zocalo, nighttime boat rides in Xochimilco, catrina parades in Reforma, art exhibits and more.

During the ceremony, Mexican Consul Froylán Yescas Cedillo gave a brief history on Dia de los Muertos, praised Disney’s “Coco” for exposing its tradition worldwide and spoke eloquently of the importance the holiday holds by quoting, “The Poet King,” Nezahualcoyotl, who is considered the most important figure of pre-Hispanic Mexico.

“Nothing is forever on earth, just a while here,” Cedillo recited in Spanish. “If it’s made of jade, it rips, if it’s made of obsidian, it breaks, if it’s made of gold, it loses its shine, if it’s made of feathers from Quetzal, it tears.”

“Nothing is forever, just a while here on earth.”

Following Cedillo’s speech, officials gathered in front of the exhibit in order to officially open the ofrenda after the ribbon cutting.

The ceremony was bookended by surprise performances from local talent in the spirit of the holiday, which were led by another cultural history lesson.

Wendy Lara, who performed as Frida Kahlo in a one-act play at Frida Fest in Edinburg earlier this year, waltzed in dressed as a catrina carrying luggage while singing a version of the Mexican folk song, “La Llorona.”

Originally known as La Calaca Garbancera, La Catrina was created by Mexican lithographer and printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada, who is considered the father of Mexican modern art, around 1910 and is now used as the icon of Dia de los Muertos celebrations and in many folk art styles.

After Lara’s roughly eight-minute monologue, Studio 956 Dance Productions performed a baile prehispanico dressed in Aztec-like attire for the audience, which was followed by a quick, impromptu photoshoot between Lara, the dancers and everyone in attendance.

The ceremony and performances can be watched on the airport’s Facebook page.

