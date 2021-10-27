Brownsville PD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

The Brownsville Police Department late Wednesday evening continued to investigate an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead.

The accident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Ruben M. Torres Boulevard and Laredo Road, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

Sandoval said when officers arrived at the scene that discovered that an elderly woman had been struck by a white truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The accident remains under investigation and more details will be released as soon as they become available, Sandoval said.