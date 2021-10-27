4 deaths, 92 new COVID cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 92 new positive cases Wednesday morning.

The four deaths include an Edinburg man in his 50s, an Edinburg woman over the age of 70, a Hidalgo man in his 40s, and a San Juan man in his 60s. According to the county, all four individuals were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,440.

Wednesday’s new cases include 19 confirmed cases, 57 probable cases, and 16 suspect cases. A majority of the new cases involved children, including 20 cases between the ages of 12 and 19, and 22 cases ages 11 and under.

The new cases raised the county’s total number of positive cases to 117,555, including 68,417 confirmed cases, 46,281 probable cases, and 2,857 suspect cases.

The county also reported 25 positive cases among students in county schools and three among staff. There have been a total of 3,236 cases among students and 667 cases among staff since the county began keeping track.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 79 people in county hospitals, including 72 adults and seven children. There were 37 people in county hospitals, including 35 adults and two children.

There were an additional 99 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 113,410. There are 705 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 694,713 COVID-19 tests, and 576,387 of those tests had negative results.