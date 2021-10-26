Fire Weather Watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley which will take effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports a cold front will move through the Valley on Wednesday, dropping dewpoints 45 degrees between daybreak and mid afternoon that will lead to very dry conditions.

“Relative humidity values are expected to plummet into the teens by the afternoon, with 20 foot wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts to 35 mph, states Rick Hallman, an NWS forecaster. “Temperatures are expected to warm well above normal, into the mid and upper 90s, especially across the Rio Grande Valley. The combination of these parameters will lead to rapid wildfire growth and spread with erratic fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning will likely be needed for all or portions of Deep South Texas.”

The highs on Wednesday will be around 97 degrees but it will be much cooler in the evening with the lows around 61 degrees.

Hallman said outdoor burning should be postponed and the public should avoid using equipment that could spark. Motorists are also encouraged to avoid parking any vehicles on the grass.

