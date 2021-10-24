Rancher, businessman Ed Cabrera announces congressional bid

A Republican candidate is throwing his hat in the ring to represent the state’s 28th congressional district, which covers parts of the Upper Valley.

Ed Cabrera, a Cuban-American rancher and businessman, announced Friday in a news release that he has filed to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives, citing what he says is his understanding of South Texas and its needs as a 20-year resident of Linn, Texas.

Self proclaimed as a constitutional conservative, Cabrera is a believer in less government and vouches as a protector of sovereignty. If elected he vows to keep the federal government from infringing on individual rights.

“The policies emitting from Washington are beginning to change the fabric of America,” he said. “The American dream is becoming cloudier. As a proud American, I seek to help protect our country from the continued deterioration of the values that have made America the envy of the world.”

As a person of faith, Cabrera believes in freedom of religion and protecting the tax-exempt status of church organizations.

“He is a strong life-long supporter and defender of freedom, faith and family,” the release read. “He intends to fight for pro-life, throughout the country, as an extension of the new Heartbeat Bill in Texas. If elected, Ed has a plan in place to secure our borders and reform immigration policies.”

After graduating from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s in engineering, he went on to work for General Electric at a maquiladora plant in the Mexican city of Reynosa, and in McAllen in 1984 where he worked for two years in management.

Once he received his MBA in management, Cabrera went on to work at different investment firms on Wall Street in New York, according to the release. He served as the head of Latin America for Merrill Lynch for over 10 years, before going on to become the executive managing director for a major securities firm, Jesup & Lamont and then head of investment banking for Aegis Capital Corporation.

If unchallenged by another Republican, Cabrera would face the winner of the primary election between incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros, also of Laredo, who announced she will be challenging Cuellar again in the upcoming 2022 March primary.