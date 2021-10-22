Shootings erupt between cartel, Mexican authorities in Matamoros

Gun battles between cartel members and Mexican law enforcement erupted Friday evening across Matamoros and prompted an emergency message from the U.S. Consulate urging the public to shelter in place.

The situation appears to be under control as of Friday evening, 11 p.m, according to state officials. There are suspected deaths but none confirmed as of 11 p.m.

Cartel blockades and shootouts between Mexican police force and cartel members started around 9 p.m. Friday night, according to the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros who issued messages via social media.

Preliminary information indicates armed civilians shot and injured three police and military personnel in Matamoros, which initiated the pursuits, blockades and shootouts.

The Mexican neighborhoods affected included Buena Vista, San Francisco, Valle Alto, and in the vicinity of Ave Del Nino and Avenido Pedro Cardenas.

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca ordered a heightened police presence to protect the public when the violence started, he said over social media.

Later, the U.S. Consulate instructed the public to shelter in place, avoid crowds and beware of their surroundings.

According to the state official, the situation was controlled around 11 p.m. and reported a vehicle was seized and some people were arrested, but did not have an official count.

This is a developing story.