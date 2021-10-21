Hidalgo County reports four COVID-related deaths, 115 cases

Hidalgo County officials on Thursday reported 115 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the lowest amount of cases reported this week so far.

In contrast, county officials reported 128 cases at the start of the week, followed by 117 cases Tuesday, then 176 cases Wednesday.

There were also four COVID-related deaths reported Thursday, all unvaccinated with the exception of one person. Those who succumbed to the virus included two men in their 50s and two men in their 60s.

Of the 115 cases reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department on Thursday, 14 were confirmed, 49 probable and 52 were suspected.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by children 11 or younger with 33 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next age group with 18 cases. People in their 50s trailed behind with 15 cases.

Additionally, county officials reported four staff members from local schools have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with 16 more students.

Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated. The county continues to track cases in schools as a total of 3,190 students and 657 school staff tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Officials also reported 97 people are in Hidalgo County hospitals, the majority being adults with the exception of 11 children. Moreover, 41 patients are in intensive care units according to the county, five of which are children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 1,383 people at the Regional Infusion Center that opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27.

The county’s case tally is 117,053, of which 68,342 were confirmed, 46,019 probable and 2,692 suspected, with 785 cases reported active.

Additionally, the county reported 112 people were released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 112,844.

As of Thursday, a total of 687,065 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 569,261 results returning negative.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

