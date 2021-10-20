Los Muertos Bailan Festival on tap in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will be hosting its eighth annual Los Muertos Bailan Festival that will start with a traditional procession and will conclude at the community altar, which will be dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The event is slated from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard.

The pre-celebration of the Day of the Dead is one of the largest cultural festivals Edinburg hosts and will be free and open to the public.

Los Muertos Bailan will be filled with dance presentations culminating with a free concert by Jaime de Anda and will also offer various activities for the community to enjoy such as free carnival rides, festival food, vendors and Gaby Rico’s art collection “El Camino A Mictlan.”

The community is invited to dress up as Catrines & Catrinas, or simply paint one’s face like a sugar skull to help celebrate the occasion.

This year will also feature a Catrina Fashion Contest for ladies and young girls and can register by calling Sekula Memorial Library at (956) 383-6246 or signing up at the festival.

Attendees are welcome to bring a photocopy of their lost loved ones in a 6-inch frame to the Sekula Memorial Library no later than at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 to be included in the community altar held at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium.

The Edinburg Arts Foundation, in partnership with the city, will also be hosting a Dia de los Muertos Loteria fundraiser which will be in support of the arts in Edinburg.

A reminder that this is not a Halloween festival and Halloween costumes will not be included in the Catrina Fashion Contest. Dia De Los Muertos is a time to remember loved ones who have passed before us and to reflect and celebrate their lives.

For more information contact Sekula Memorial Library at (956) 383-6246, or visit the city of Edinburg’s Cultural Arts website at www.edinburgarts.com.