Seven, unvaccinated, RGV residents died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations decline

Seven more individuals from the Rio Grande Valley have died due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to decrease.

Five Hidalgo County residents and two Cameron County residents died due to COVID-related complications, according to news releases issued by the respective counties. None of the individuals were vaccinated.

For Hidalgo County, the deaths raise the death toll to 3,418 while Cameron County is now at a total of 1,961 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The five deceased in Hidalgo County included two people in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 50s. The deceased from Cameron County included one man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s.

While the losses to the coronavirus continue, the number of individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to be on a downward trend.

As of Monday, there were 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the Valley, according to data posted on Tuesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The amount of people hospitalized Monday for COVID is down more than 19% from a week prior and down more than 34% from the beginning of October.

Of the 174 individuals hospitalized due to COVID, 93 were adults, 76 were adults being treated in an intensive care unit, and five were pediatric patients.

Just in Hidalgo County, there were 110 COVID hospitalizations, the county reported Tuesday. Of those patients, 96 were adults and 14 were pediatric patients.

Of the 110 total patients, 51 were treated in intensive care units of which 47 were adults and four were pediatric patients.

County officials also reported 117 new cases. Of those, 18 are confirmed cases, 49 are probable, and 50 are suspected cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hidalgo County has reported a total of 116,762 cases.

Of those 68,277 were confirmed, 45,880 were probable, and 2,605 were suspected cases.Within schools, there were five new cases among students and one new case among school staff.

Since the county began tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, there have been a total of 3,095 cases among students and 641 cases among staff.

Cameron County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths among their residents. Both individuals were unvaccinated. The county’s death toll is now up to 1,961.

The county also reported 40 new cases which raises the total number of cases there to 53,023 since the start of the pandemic. A total number of 48,747 individuals have recovered.

Starr County reported one new confirmed case and two new probable cases, according to DSHS county trends data. Willacy County had four new confirmed cases.

