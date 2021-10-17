Last week, half a millennium after Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, crews unloaded all 5,000-odd square feet of his frescoes reproduced on fabric paneling, at the McAllen Convention Center.
The collection is a traveling exhibit, “Michelangelo-A Different View,” that’ll be in town through the first week of November.
Read the full story
. here
Michaelangelo a Different View art frescoes exhibit at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Michaelangelo’s the Creation of Adam during the art frescoes exhibit at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Michaelangelo’s The Delphica fresco at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Michaelangelo’s The Sistine Chapel frescoes during the exhibit at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Father Roy Snipes during the blessing of the opening of the Michaelangelo’s A Different View exhibit at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Michaelangelo art frescoes exhibit at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday, Oct.,14,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The exhibit “Michaelangelo – A Different View” is seen at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The exhibit “Michaelangelo – A Different View” gives visitors access to Michelangelo’s magnificent paintings/ reproductions at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
“Michaelangelo – A Different View” is a traveling exhibit that’ll be in town through the first week of November at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Michelangelo in McAllen: Exhibit brings reproductions of famed works to Valley residents