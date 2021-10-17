Local artists to perform at Fiesta de Palmas

McALLEN — Fiesta de Palmas will celebrate its 15th year with local talent serving as the official headliners for the event.

The festival will kick off Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center’s stage and Sunset Stage.

The festival will continue Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

“This year, Fiesta de Palmas is celebrating and supporting extraordinary local talent all across the Rio Grande Valley, making these local artists and bands the official headliners of Fiesta de Palmas,” a news release for the event stated.

The line up for the weekend is as follows:

FRIDAY

>> Monica & The Lowdown from 6 to 7 p.m.;

>> The Wicked Crickets from 7:25 to 8:30 p.m.;

>> and Obed Garza with special guest Izzy Belicia from 8:50 to 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

>> The Yardogs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.;

>> Jesus Ray from 6 to 7 p.m.;

>> Mobley from 7:20 to 8:20 p.m.;

>> The Suffers from 8:45 to 10 p.m.;

>> and The Remedy from 7 to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

>> Pavel Cal Trio from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.;

>> Overtones RGV from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.;

>> Christina Valdez from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.;

>> Sylvia Sandoval from 6 to 7 p.m.;

>> Grupo Ache from 7:10 to 8:25 p.m.;

>> and Alex Ruiz & the Nightmothers from 8:45 to 10 p.m..

Tickets for Fiesta de Palmas are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the McAllen Performing Arts Center box office.