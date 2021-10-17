Erin Gamez announces bid for Congress

Erin Elizabeth Gamez, a South Texas attorney, has announced her bid to be the Democratic candidate for the Texas State Representative seat for District 38.

Gamez, a top 10 percent graduate of St. Joseph Academy, attained her law degree from the South Texas College of Law where she was awarded a Doctor of Jurisprudence, Cum Laude, and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Minor in Spanish, Cum Laude from the University of Texas, Austin.

In a media release, she said her decision to run for public office stemmed from her conviction that now more than ever our community, state, and our country need committed, dedicated and passionate public servants who will unite us.

“Our home is, for me, the basis of my professional vocation. From the courtroom trenches to the open field of community service, I’ve always fought to make sure our system works for all of us and not just for a few,” she stated in the release.

As South Texas struggles to overcome the ravages of the pandemic that has devastated our local and personal economies, Gamez believes that community participation is critical to pull our communities through the crisis.

“Today is not the time to be on the sidelines; it is not the time to hope for the best and stay still. I am running for state representative because, within me, there is an urgent banging drum that will not let me rest until I do something.”

“Today, I am looking to you, the citizens of District 38, and asking you to do something. I am challenging you to step up to the plate and help me. Pay no attention to the many pessimistic voices that say, “You can’t do anything — nothing will change.” Together, “we can and will do everything” she said in the release.

Gamez is an attorney practicing civil, family and criminal law with her father’s firm, The Law Offices of Ernesto Gamez, Jr., P.C., Justice For All, and serves as a defense attorney with the Cameron County Mental Health Diversion Court, is a member of the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts of Southern District of Texas, the State Bar of Texas, the Cameron County Bar Association, to name a few.

She is the daughter of Ernesto Gamez, Jr., and Valerie Gamez and granddaughter of Ernesto Gamez Sr., Irma Gamez and educators Jim and Patricia Titus.