Mission police detain 3 juveniles, 1 adult as suspects in smoke shop robbery

The Mission Police Department said Saturday that it has detained three juveniles and an adult that investigators believe are linked to the armed robbery of a smoke shop where an employee was tied up.

“With the assistance of McAllen PD, Mission police officers detained three juveniles and one adult that were allegedly involved in the aggravated robbery at a Mission smoke shop. They are being investigated for possible ties to other smoke shop robberies,” the city said.

On Friday, Mission released surveillance video from the Vape City Smoke Shop at 219 E. Expressway 83 in Mission that showed three mask-wearing suspects rush into the store at about 1:45 a.m. and subdue the clerk at gunpoint before tying the employee up.

The three individuals then emptied the cash register and filled up bags with product from the store.

The robbery lasted a little more than two minutes.

